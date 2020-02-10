Home States Kerala

P Parameswaran: The man who popularised Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in Kerala

The Geetha Swadhyaya Samithi founded by Parameswaran, a forum to popularise the Bhagavad Gita, has branches in all taluks in Kerala.

Published: 10th February 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

RSS ideologue P Parameswaran

RSS ideologue P Parameswaran (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perhaps, one of the biggest contributions of P Parameswaran, affectionately called Parameswarji, was popularising the Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita among the ordinary Hindu families in Kerala. 

Ramayana Masacharanam or the observance of Ramayana month in the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam at Hindu temples and homes was a concept mooted by Parameswarji at the Vishala Hindu Sammelanam held in Kochi in the late 1970s, said Ajayyakumar RS, a longtime associate of Parameswaran.

“The event also witnessed a revolution of sorts when Paravoor Sreedharan Thantri, the first non-Brahmin thantri, was assisted by the Brahmin thantri of Sooryakaladi Mana in the poojas. That too was Parameswarji’s idea,” he said.

ALSO READ: RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away at Kerala

The sammelanam was noted for the huge participation of ordinary people from different places between Kasaragod and Kanyakumari, said Prof C V Jayamani, governing council member of the Bharateeya Vichara Kendram (BVK). In 1982, Parameswaran established BVK in the Kerala capital to carry out studies on national reconstruction. The Geetha Swadhyaya Samithi founded by Parameswaran, a forum to popularise the Bhagavad Gita, has branches in all taluks in the state.

The RSS ideologue’s wide circle of friends was curious. His friendship with Marxist ideologue P Govinda Pillai started in the early 1940s when both were the disciples of Agamananda Swamikal at the Sankaracharya Ashram, Kalady. Both of them quit the ashram halfway, but the camaraderie continued.
It was a strong personal relationship with Parameswaran that prompted CPI leader and former chief minister C Achutha Menon to sanction a grant to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari.

Menon’s predecessor and Communist chief minister E M S Namboothiripad had earlier refused a donation to the memorial.  “Top leaders of the RSS and BJP consulted Parameswarji on their Kerala operations. He was close to writer and economist S Gurumurthy,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramayana Bhagavad Gita Kerala P Parameswaran
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp