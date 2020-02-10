Sabarimala case: SC says it can refer questions of law to larger bench

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday held that the five-judge bench can refer legal questions to a larger bench while exercising limited power under review jurisdiction.

The 9-judge bench frames seven questions for arguments on the larger issue of faith Vs fundamental right clash arising from the controversy over women's entry to Sabarimala, mosque and agiyari as well as the practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohras.

A nine-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice (CJI) SA Bobde, rendered the decision and fixed day-to-day hearings from February 17 onwards and made it clear that none of the major parties would get more than a day to argue with two hours each for rejoinder.

Senior advocate K Parasaran will begin the arguments on behalf of the petitioners who contend that the top court should refrain from routinely interfering into matters of faith.

Among the seven questions are the apparent clash between Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution and whether a person could challenge customs and religious practices in his/her faith.

During the arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the apex court was right in referring the questions of law to the larger bench and said, “As custodian of fundamental rights, it was the duty of the court to lay down an authoritative pronouncement on these questions of law.”

This was opposed by senior advocate Fali S Nariman who said that only the President can ask questions of national importance, not the court and told the bench, “The question pertains to a religious denomination. Articles 25 and 26 only apply to religion, religious denomination, or sect. Devotees of a particular idol at a place are not a sect to which Articles 25 or 26 may apply.”

Senior advocate Indira Jaising told the bench, “Court may refer the questions even in a review petition but adds that the scope of the hearing will be different.”

However, Senior Counsel Rajeev Dhavan said a review lies when the court finds that there is an error and no error has been pointed out in the main judgment in the Sabarimala case.