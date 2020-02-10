Home States Kerala

Sabarimala case: SC says it can refer questions of law to larger bench

The 9-judge bench frames seven questions for arguments on the larger issue of faith Vs fundamental right clash arising from the controversy over women's entry to Sabarimala, mosque and agiyari.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday held that the five-judge bench can refer legal questions to a larger bench while exercising limited power under review jurisdiction.

The 9-judge bench frames seven questions for arguments on the larger issue of faith Vs fundamental right clash arising from the controversy over women's entry to Sabarimala, mosque and agiyari as well as the practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohras.

A nine-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice (CJI) SA Bobde, rendered the decision and fixed day-to-day hearings from February 17 onwards and made it clear that none of the major parties would get more than a day to argue with two hours each for rejoinder.

Senior advocate K Parasaran will begin the arguments on behalf of the petitioners who contend that the top court should refrain from routinely interfering into matters of faith.

Among the seven questions are the apparent clash between Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution and whether a person could challenge customs and religious practices in his/her faith.

During the arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the apex court was right in referring the questions of law to the larger bench and said, “As custodian of fundamental rights, it was the duty of the court to lay down an authoritative pronouncement on these questions of law.”

This was opposed by senior advocate Fali S Nariman who said that only the President can ask questions of national importance, not the court and told the bench, “The question pertains to a religious denomination. Articles 25 and 26 only apply to religion, religious denomination, or sect. Devotees of a particular idol at a place are not a sect to which Articles 25 or 26 may apply.”

Senior advocate Indira Jaising told the bench, “Court may refer the questions even in a review petition but adds that the scope of the hearing will be different.”

However, Senior Counsel Rajeev Dhavan said a review lies when the court finds that there is an error and no error has been pointed out in the main judgment in the Sabarimala case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala case Supreme Court Sabarimala women entry
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp