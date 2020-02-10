Home States Kerala

Seven of two families die in separate incidents in Kerala

The decomposed bodies of four members of a family were found hanging from the ceiling of their residence near Kodungallur.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR/T’PURAM: Seven people belonging to two families died in separate incidents reported near Thrissur and Kollam on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Thaipparambathu Vinod, 47, wife Rema, 46, their daughter Nayana, 16, and Neeraj, 8.

A man and his two sons, who reside in Nagercoil, met with a watery grave in Kadakkal temple pond. Selvaraj, 49, his sons Sunder S Raj, 22, and Sounder S Raj, 17, are the deceased.

The decomposed bodies of four members of a family were found hanging from the ceiling at their residence at Pullut near Kodungallur on Sunday.

The deceased are Thaipparambathu Vinod (a daily wage worker), 47, wife Rema, 46, their daughter Nayana, 16 and son Neeraj, 8. Nayana was a student of Karupadanna Government Higher Secondary School while Neeraj studied at Little Flower School,  Chappara.

The incident came to light when neighbours went to their house after Vinod’s employer, a construction contractor, failed to reach him on phone to enquire about his absence from work for the past few days.

Neighbours, who went to check on the family, observed a smell emanating through a closed window of the house and informed the police.

The police broke open the door and found their decaying bodies hanging from the ceiling in separate rooms. “We suspect that the bodies are three days old,” said a police officer. The forensic examination would be held on Monday.

