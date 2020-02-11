Home States Kerala

Call it Karma: US-based Keralite’s cashew brand has America hooked

Karma Nuts is available in 11 flavours on the US market. However, they have no immediate plans to establish a processing unit on the American mainland.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Karma Nuts

Ganesh Nair

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Alicia Keys, host for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards,  and performers at music’s biggest night at Staples Centre in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020, were in for a pleasant surprise when they opened their extravagant gift hamper – a packet of first-grade golden turmeric wrapped ‘Karma’ cashew nuts dazzled their eyes. Hugely popular on the American mainland, ‘Karma Nuts’  was set up by Kollam native  Ganesh Nair in California in 2014. He is the grandson of ‘Vendor’ Krishna Pillai, one of the cashew processing pioneers of Kerala.

What makes ‘Karma’ stand out from the rest is that the processing leaves the natural skin on the nuts so they’re extra crunchy and lip-smacking. “Much like potatoes or apples, a lot of nutritional benefits come from eating the cashew skin. Our product has antioxidant properties comparable to blueberries and twice as much fibre as that of conventional cashew,” said Ganesh.

He said vegan lifestyle is in the ‘in thing’ in the US now, with a rising demand for natural, wholesome products with clean ingredients. And this is how Karma made it to the Grammy night. “The committee tasked with curating the official Grammy gift bag was on the lookout for trendy, ‘better for you’ brands like Karma. Besides, the panel was pretty impressed with the taste of the product and the branding which convinced them to go in for our brand. The head of the committee is a diehard Karma fan now,” said Ganesh.

“ It is indeed a great honour and an endorsement of our uncompromising commitment to quality and excellent service. This has been made possible by the dedication of our entire team, including the employees of Western India Cashew Co (the company owned by Ganesh’s family) in Kerala, where our product is made,” he said.

After Karma Nuts debuted on the US market, it has overtaken almonds and pistachios as the favourite snack. “We aim to be the preferred  brand of premium cashews while remaining  committed to our mission of providing more healthy and less processed snack options. This has been reflected by the growing number of consumers,” said Ganesh.

Karma Nuts is available in 11 flavours on the US market. However, they have no immediate plans to establish a processing unit on the American mainland. “Karma Nuts is marketed as a premium product in the market. Considering the fact that the market we cater to is quite discerning, there can never be a compromise on either quality or taste,” Ganesh said.

According to him,  the company is focused on building the right customer base.“Over the past three years, we have more than doubled our online and store-wise sales each year. We are already or will shortly become available nationally in some of the more premium and speciality retailers like Bloomingdales, Wegmans, Central Market and World Market as well as in more mainstream retail banners like  Kroger, Safeway, Meijer and Harris Teeter.

Ganesh had his schooling and college education in Kollam. After working with his brother Hari at the family-run Western India Cashew Company, he went to the US to do his master’s. Later, he had a 10-year-long career  with Johnson and Johnson.

