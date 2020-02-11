Capital bows down before memory of Parameswarji

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city on Monday bid adieu to RSS ideologue P Parameswaran. A host of senior leaders, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, paid their last respects. His mortal remains were kept at Samskrithi Bhavan of Bharateeya Vichara Kendram and later at Ayyankali Hall for public to pay homage.

The CM’s condolence message in the visitors’register at Ayyankali Hall

The body was brought to the capital from Kochi on Sunday night. Hundreds of supporters and followers queued up at Samskrithi Bhavan to catch a last glimpse of their ‘guru’ and leader. RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda, among others reached Samskrithi Bhavan to pay homage. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Ministers A K Balan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, Kadakampally Surendran, T M Thomas Isaac, P Thilothaman and E Chandrasekharan paid homage.

Others who paid homage were former chief minister Oommen Chandy, O Rajagopal, MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, M Vincent, MLA, V S Sivakumar, MLA, I B Satheeesh, MLA, K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, and Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram joint director R Sanjayyan. The body was later taken to Muhamma in Alappuzha.