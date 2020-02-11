Home States Kerala

Hometown’s homage for P Parameswaran

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage on behalf of the BJP Central leadership.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police presenting a guard of honour to RSS ideologue P Parameswaran before his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his ancestral home in Kayippuram near Muhamma, Alappuzha, on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Muhamma bid adieu to RSS ideologue P Parameswaran, who passed away in Ottapalam on Sunday. Thousands of people from various walks of life gathered at his ancestral home Thamarasseril Illam, near Kayippuram, Muhamma, where the body was cremated with full state honours.

The body was brought to Muhamma from Thiruvananthapuram by 3 pm. The funeral procession was halted for a few minutes at K P Memorial Upper Primary School, Muhamma, where he completed his primary education. Students and teachers of the school paid floral tributes to the departed. The ambulance carrying the body halted the journey near Kochinakulangara Devi temple and the body was carried to his house in a procession. The body was placed on the courtyard of his house for over an hour for the public to pay tributes. Later, the body was taken to the funeral pyre after rituals. Pratheesh, his brother’s grandson, lit the pyre around 5 pm.

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage on behalf of the BJP Central leadership. “Parameswarji dedicated his life for Sangh Parivar organisations. He excelled in poetry, literature, politics and writing. He is a role model for others,” Chouhan said.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister V Muraleedharan, K Surendran, PK Krishnadas, M T Ramesh, Shobha Surendran, S Sethumadhavan,  P E B Menon and other political leaders paid homage. A police team gave guard of honour before the lighting of the pyre.  

Parameswaran spent his childhood and school education in Muhamma. But, he used to come to his native place often.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Parameswaran RSS worker
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    Great man. so unassuming
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp