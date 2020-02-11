Hometown’s homage for P Parameswaran

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Muhamma bid adieu to RSS ideologue P Parameswaran, who passed away in Ottapalam on Sunday. Thousands of people from various walks of life gathered at his ancestral home Thamarasseril Illam, near Kayippuram, Muhamma, where the body was cremated with full state honours.

The body was brought to Muhamma from Thiruvananthapuram by 3 pm. The funeral procession was halted for a few minutes at K P Memorial Upper Primary School, Muhamma, where he completed his primary education. Students and teachers of the school paid floral tributes to the departed. The ambulance carrying the body halted the journey near Kochinakulangara Devi temple and the body was carried to his house in a procession. The body was placed on the courtyard of his house for over an hour for the public to pay tributes. Later, the body was taken to the funeral pyre after rituals. Pratheesh, his brother’s grandson, lit the pyre around 5 pm.

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage on behalf of the BJP Central leadership. “Parameswarji dedicated his life for Sangh Parivar organisations. He excelled in poetry, literature, politics and writing. He is a role model for others,” Chouhan said.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister V Muraleedharan, K Surendran, PK Krishnadas, M T Ramesh, Shobha Surendran, S Sethumadhavan, P E B Menon and other political leaders paid homage. A police team gave guard of honour before the lighting of the pyre.

Parameswaran spent his childhood and school education in Muhamma. But, he used to come to his native place often.