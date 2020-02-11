No more minimum internal marks to pass exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move, the state government is planning to put an end to the stipulation that minimum marks are required in internal assessment to pass an exam from the next academic year. While APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has already stopped the practice, the government will ask other universities to follow suit.

This was informed by Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the assembly on Monday. “The internal mark assessment is becoming a villain in a student’s life. Several instances point to that. Considering this, it has been decided to put an end to the practice in which students require minimum marks in internal exams.

“Universities have been asked to ensure the same at all arts and science colleges,” said Jaleel. The minister also said he has already requested Health Minister K K Shailaja to implement the aforementioned demand at Kerala University of Health Sciences.

Accreditation

The minister also informed the assembly that of the 66 government arts and science colleges in the state, 34 received NAAC accreditation. Of the 191 aided colleges, 144 received accreditation.