'Rent-A-Car Facility' to be launched in four Kerala railway stations from tomorrow

The project is being operationalised by IndusGo Pvt Ltd, an online booking and payment system which will be provided by the service provider Indus through their website Indusgo.in.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern Railways will be introducing 'Rent-A-Car Facility' at four stations in Kerala from tomorrow.

The facility, being launched at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam North and Thrissur is part of the new initiatives for Passenger Benefit and generating Non-Fare Revenue.

Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, along with Ajay Kaushik, Station Director, Thiruvananthapuram central, will flag off the first service at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, a railway press release said.

