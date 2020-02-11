Home States Kerala

Santosh Trophy hero Shamnas lands govt job, joins duty as clerk at DDE

The approval for the creation of the supernumerary posts has already been given, said the GO.

Published: 11th February 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Santosh Trophy Kerala team player Shamnas B L joined duty as a clerk at the Deputy Directorate of Education, Ernakulam, on Monday. His appointment follows the government order issued by the Directorate of General Education.

As per the order, eleven players of the Kerala football team that lifted the Santosh Trophy were granted government jobs. According to a government order issued by the Directorate of General Education, the players were to be given jobs according to their educational qualifications. The players who have been named for the posts are Sajith Paulose, Justin George, Shamnas, Anurag P C, Sreekuttan V S, Jithin M S, Jithin G, Afdal V K, Muhammed Sharif Y P, Jiad Hassan K O and Rahul K P.

The supernumerary posts will be generated and the players given appointment as per the directions prescribed in rule books, said the GO. As per the GO, one footballer each will be appointed as clerks at the office of the deputy director of education in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kasaragod. While the others will be posted with the office of the District Education Officer in Chavakkad, Irinjalakuda and Malappuram as LD clerks. The approval for the creation of the supernumerary posts has already been given, said the GO.

