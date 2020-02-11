Home States Kerala

SC asks Chief Secy to submit report on all CRZ violations across Kerala

Apex court also seeks response from the government on flat owners' pleas for setting up a tribunal for the valuation of land; Next hearing of the bench set for March 23

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose to submit the list of all buildings constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) across Kerala at its hearing on March 23, on a petition filed by filmmaker Major Ravi.

The apex court also sought response from the government on flat owners pleas for setting up of a tribunal for the valuation of the land.Major Ravi filed the petition came after the state failed to submit the report on an earlier direction from the apex court.

The SC order directing the state government to submit the details within six weeks was issued by a bench of Justice Arun Mishra, who ordered the demolition of Maradu apartments last year, and Indira Banerjee.
“As we faced severe injustice through the Maradu demolition, it is quite natural that we would like to know the government’s stance on similar violations across the state. Hereafter, an innocent common man should not fall prey to the corrupt bureaucrats who won’t discharge their duties properly. Despite the direction from Union government to submit the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) years ago, the officers did not complete the process, which ultimately cost us dearly. The records and rules should be clear and corrupt practices of the officials should end,” Major Ravi told TNIE.

The director had a flat in Holy Faith H2O apartment and protested against its demolition.Earlier, the same bench had refused to take a decision on two similar petitions came up before in this regard. Then, the bench was of the  opinion that the matter would be considered after the demolition.

Along with the petition, the SC bench considered several other petitions regarding Maradu flat demolition. “A couple of the petitions from residents association, flat owners and a builder have asked the bench to form a tribunal to decide on the complaints about additional compensation. A petition has also asked to speed up the process of acquiring the properties of the builders for remitting the compensation to the flat owners,” said Shamsudeen Karunagappally, chairman of the H2O Landowners Association.

owners’ right

  • Max
    Not only Kerala but CRZ violations across the country should be investigated. These Acts and Rules are implemented selectively by govts.
    16 hours ago reply
