Actress abduction case: 3 women who run night eatery among four to be examined on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a few days’ break, the trial in the actor abduction case will resume at the Additional Special Sessions Court here on Wednesday. Unlike in previous sessions, the counsel for actor Dileep who is the eight accused in the case will get to cross-examine the witnesses from Wednesday.

As many as four witnesses are scheduled to be examined as part of the trial on Wednesday. Three women who run a night eatery at Thammanam in Kochi who claimed to have seen the accused persons after they left the victim have been summoned to appear before the court. The other witness is the owner of a small goods carrier which was stolen by the accused for escaping from Kochi.

The vehicle is likely to be produced before the court as part of the proceedings.Earlier, the Supreme Court had given an exemption to Dileep’s counsel from examining the witnesses. Last year, when Dileep approached the Supreme Court for receiving a copy of the visuals, the court denied the demand but ordered to verify the authenticity of the visuals with Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL). Dileep again filed a petition against starting the trial in the case until the CFSL examined the visuals.

The court ordered the CFSL to complete the verification within three weeks and granted an exemption to Dileep’s counsel from cross-examining the witnesses till the CFSL report is received.