Govt sacks 10 doctors for unauthorised absence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting tough on doctors who are on unauthorised absence, the state government on Tuesday terminated the services of as many as 10 government doctors of the medical education department.

According to Health Minister KK Shailaja, the health department decided to crack the whip on the errant medicos, after coming to know that around 50 doctors belonging to various medical and dental colleges across the state are on unauthorised leave. As part of the same, the department issued show-cause notices, in addition to an ultimatum.

While some doctors didn’t even turn up, some others rejoined and went on leave. The doctors who were dismissed include Dr P Rajani, Dr Rajesh Baby Panikkulam, Dr A V Raveendran, Dr P Maya, Dr Sindhu N Kora, Dr V B Bindu, Dr Roni J Mathew, Dr Sunil Sundaram, Dr John Kurian and Dr Arun Thankappan.