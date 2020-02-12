Kerala all set to declare nCoV fight a success, awaits NIV nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fight against novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the state is finally reaching a fruitful conclusion as it is awaiting a formal intimation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to declare that two patients, out of the three positive cases reported from the state, have recovered from the illness.

The patients who are on the path of recovery are the first and second nCoV cases in the nation, reported from Thrissur and Alappuzha respectively. While repeated sample testing at NIV Alappuzha turned negative for the two, the department is awaiting documentary evidence from NIV Pune to declare it formally. Rajan Khobragade, principal secretary (health), said, “We could say formally that two of the patients have recovered. But we are waiting for confirmation from the authorised source. The criteria for discharge is that the X-ray should be negative. Two samples taken 24 hours apart should also be negative. It will also involve a clinical decision.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the formal announcement regarding the negative result of confirmed cases will be made by the Health Ministry or by the Indian Council of Medical Research. To counter false news and make people aware of the true facts related to the disease, health officials organised a workshop with the help of Facebook India on Tuesday. It was attended by 25 officials from various wings of the department.

Status report

As of Tuesday, 3,447 people are under surveillance in Kerala

Of them, 3,420 are in home isolation, and 27 in isolation wards at various hospitals

Of the 380 suspected samples sent to NIV, 344 tested negative