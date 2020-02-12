Home States Kerala

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena’s Rs 75k stolen during flight with Air India

The police said Meena came to know about the theft only on Monday noon when he found the cash, kept in a plastic cover, missing.

Kerala State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There have been complaints of valuable goods and ornaments being stolen from the state’s airports and State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has become the latest victim.

Meena, who flew down from Jaipur to the Trivandrum International Airport after attending a wedding on Sunday night, found Rs 75,000 in cash missing from his baggage. The officer, who had taken an Air India Express connection flight from New Delhi, has lodged a complaint with the Valiyathura police station. The police, who have registered a case and begun probe, are trying to ascertain if the theft occurred inside the aircraft or at the airport.

“We’ve requested the airport authorities to verify the CCTV footage to check if the money was stolen while the bag was on the conveyor belt. We’ll also check with the cabin crew,” said Valiyathura CI S Anilkumar.

