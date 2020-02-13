Activist lodges petition in Thrissur Vigilance court against Kerala DGP Loknath Behera

Gopika V By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Activist P D Joseph on Thursday lodged a petition at Thrissur Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against DGP Loknatha Behera and two others seeking a probe into the alleged corruption and diversion of funds in the police department.

Joseph, known for filing petitions in numerous cases including solar scam and land title issues with actor Dileep's theatre at Chalakkudy, has sought a probe under the supervision of vigilance court into the alleged corruption in police department.

Joseph cited the CAG report, which accuses DGP Loknatha Behera of diversion of funds meant for construction of staff quarters to build villas for him and his subordinates. Joseph also pointed out at the corruption in the police department when the missing bullets and guns were replaced with fake ones.

As per the CAG report, 25 INFAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges have been missing from the artillery.

The petition also sought a probe against Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs Ministry, Commandant, Special Armed Police Battalion and Commandant, Kerala Police Academy in the wake of missing ammunition from the department.