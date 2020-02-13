Countering piracy: Malayalam movie fans outside need to wait

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam films will no longer be released outside Kerala simultaneously, but only a week later. The Kerala Film Producers’ Association has taken the decision in order to tackle the piracy issue, which has been plaguing Malayalam film industry for quite some time.

The possibility of Malayalam films starring non-Keralite actors getting released outside the state on the same day cannot be completely ruled out. For example, Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Marakkar,’ also starring Tamil actors Arjun, Prabhu and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty may be exempted.

“Earlier, we found the menace in places like Bengaluru, but after we banned them, they have started taking precautions now,” Suresh Kumar. Recently, big banner films like ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Mamangam’ had to face piracy menace.

Hits like ‘Premam,’ ‘Varathan,’ and ‘Ramaleela’ too were impacted by it in the past. As per official figures, the number of cases registered under the Copyrights Act was 221 in 2017 and 119 in 2018. Last year, five cases were registered. Though several producers had made complaints in this regard in the past, attempts to find a concrete solution turned futile.