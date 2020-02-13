Crime Branch has recommended Vigilance probe against Jacob Thomas, says CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has recommended that the state government conduct a Vigilance probe into the case against DGP Jacob Thomas, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state assembly on Wednesday. He was replying to a question by Chelakkara MLA UR Pradeep. It may be recalled that Jacob Thomas, who is now the managing director of Metal Industries Ltd, Shoranur, had come under the scanner for having allegedly amassed disproportionate assets.

“We have received the recommendation of the DGP (Crime) to take action against Jacob. The report said the investigation of the case should be handed over to the Vigilance director. The government is verifying the report. The probe against him by the Income Tax Department is also progressing,” Vijayan said in the assembly.

As per the complaint, Thomas had purchased 50 acres of land at Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu in the name of a Kochi-based private company, of which he was reportedly the director in 2001. The complaint had stated that Thomas bought the land after amassing wealth through illegal sources. According to complainant Sathyan Naravoor, Jacob had not divulged the details of this purchase to the government, as required by norms applicable to All India Service officials. According to Rule 16 (2) of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, details of all immovable properties of officers — whether owned, acquired or leased by them — should be submitted to the government. According to his latest disclosure of assets, Jacob Thomas has assets worth `37.95 crore, which made him the richest serving IPS officer in the state.

Last month, the state government had decided to demote Jacob to the rank of ADGP. The decision was made after a committee found that the IPS officer had contravened the All India Services Rules by penning a service story, without seeking prior permission. The committee also observed that official matters were disclosed by the officer through his book ‘Sravukalkkoppam Neenthumpol’ (When Swimming with the Sharks). Several cases were registered against him, and these were also listed as reasons for the relegation.