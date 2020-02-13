Malabar witnessing rise in inflow of tourists: Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malabar region has witnessed a steep rise in the inflow of tourists, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the state assembly on Wednesday.

“As per statistics, the beaches in Kasaragod and Kannur districts have become popular destinations among foreign tourists. The government has also taken steps to initiate a cultural tourism circuit on the banks of Bharathapuzha,” he said.

The minister asserted that the government would take action against illegal construction activities in various coastal areas in the name of tourism. “Many buildings in Alappuzha that were being constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms have now been abandoned,” he added.

The tourism minister also announced that the second edition of the Champions Boat League will only be held in designated places this year.

Regarding a group of trade union activists blocking Nobel laureate Michael Levitt while he was on a houseboat ride in Alappuzha, he said that the incident could have been avoided if they had informed the government of the trip. “Michael had visited the state to attend a programme of the higher education council. His decision to visit Alappuzha was personal. However, the incident was unfortunate and the anti-social elements involved will be arrested,” he said.