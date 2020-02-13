Three witnesses examined in actress abduction case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Wednesday examined three witnesses as part of the ongoing trial of the sensational actor abduction case. Actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case, did not appear for the procedure.

All the five witnesses - three women who run a night eatery shop at Thammanam and an owner of a mini goods carrier vehicle which was used by accused to escape after abusing the victim - turned up for examination on Wednesday.

The court in the morning session examined two women. It decided to give up the examination of the third woman as her statement was similar to statements given by the other two women. In the afternoon session, the court examined the owner of the goods carrier. The witness examination ended at around 5.45 pm.

The court will examine five witnesses, including a woman who had seen the accused persons after the incident, on Thursday.