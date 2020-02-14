Home States Kerala

Bullets have been missing since ’94; police had probed

The documents show that no rifle has gone missing from the armoury of armed reserve camps and a clerical error resulted in the confusion.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:31 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the Kerala Police and its chief Loknath Behera have come under scanner following the CAG findings on the missing of 12,061 live catridges and 25 rifles, police department documents reveal that missing of bullets has been a regular affair for nearly 30 years.

The documents show that no rifle has gone missing from the armoury of armed reserve camps and a clerical error resulted in the confusion.As per police documents accessed by TNIE, a special team inquired into the shortage of catridges in 2017. Based on its report, due action was ordered by the police chief vide order H4/178579/145/PHQ.

The preliminary inquiry conducted in connection with the incident also recommended a Crime Branch probe. The documents say the inquiry also found that the shortage of ammunition/catridges was seen from 1994 and even empty cases of the bullets fired for practice were not collected/reconciled.

Asked about the reasons for the missing bullets, a senior officer told TNIE that police personnel in armed camps used to sell the empty copper cases in the black market to make a few extra bucks. “They also used to give the casings to smelting units to make utensils. This illegal practice has been going on for years,” he said.

12,061
live catridges have gone missing, according to CAG

 25
rifles too have too were found missing

No rifles missing
Records also show that 25 rifles were issued from SAP to AR Camp Thiruvananthapuram as per an order dated February 14, 2011. “The verification has revealed a total receipt of 660 INSAS 5.56 mm rifles by SAP Battalion from Police Chief Store during various periods. From the above 660 rifles, SAP issued 616 numbers permanently to various battalions and other units through various orders between 2005 and 2013. The balance 44  INSAS Rifles are kept in the SAP Battalion,” notes the police records.

