INSAS rifles haven’t gone missing: Cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have claimed that they have not lost the INSAS rifles as stated in the CAG report. The Crime Branch which is probing the case has reported that no weapon is missing, said an official communication from the police. “The Crime Branch investigation conducted so far has disclosed that no INSAS rifle is missing as of today. The CB is once again doing a physical cross-verification of all the weapons issued to SAP. Investigation is going on to trace the missing rounds,” the statement issued on Thursday said.

The Crime Branch had launched a probe into the missing case at the time of the CAG inspection last year. On Thursday, the CB announced the formation of a special team to probe the case and submit a report in two months. ADGP Tomin Thachankary has appointed Anilkumar, Thiruvananthapuram Range DySP of the CB, as the team head.