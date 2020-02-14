Home States Kerala

Milma banks on TN milk to bridge supply gap

The chief minister spoke to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palanisamy to restart supply of milk from Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation on Thursday.

Milk

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened to address the acute milk shortage faced by Milma on the request of Dairy Development Minister K Raju.

The chief minister spoke to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palanisamy to restart supply of milk from Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation on Thursday.

Milma took the issue to the highest level as it was staring at a supply gap of more than two lakh litres per day. “We are hopeful of a breakthrough in the next two days,” said Milma chairman (T’Puram Region) Kallada Ramesh.  

According to him, Milma would also explore other options such as purchasing milk from private farms.
Milma is pinning hopes on milk from Tamil Nadu after Karnataka Milk Federation cut shot the supply to one lakh litres from February 1. Milma used to procure 2.5 lakh litres from Karnataka. But a huge drop in production forced KMF to limit the supply.

The southern region such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta faced a 15 per cent shortage of popular blue-coloured milk packet. “The Ernakulam region also faces a shortage. But we have not reduced the supply in the market so far,” said Milma chairman (Ernakulam Region) John Theruvath. But Milma has started adding milk powder to make up for the shortage. But it is not a sustainable practice as the cost of powder has shot up to Rs 370 a kilogram. It is not just Milma which is facing the shortage.

