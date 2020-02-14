Tamil Nadu native booked in seven cases acquitted

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tamilnadu native Venkatesh, against whom the police had registered seven robbery cases, is finally relieved as the court acquitted him of all charges on Thursday. It was in 1998 that Venkatesh was arrested by the police on charges of robbery. He was in Kozhikode along with his parents for a job when he was arrested.

Later, he was indicted in six more cases. However, he returned to Tamil Nadu on bail in 2000. Eighteen years later, the police approached Venkatesh with an arrest warrant. He said though the truth is clear, he will never go back to Kerala.

The Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court acquitted Venkatesh, who hails from Salem. Advocate M Mohammed Firdaus argued the case on behalf of Venkatesh. Venkatesh said as part of physical torture, chilli powder was applied on his face to make him confess to the false charges.