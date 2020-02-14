Home States Kerala

This Wayanad village remembers the sacrifice of its CRPF jawan in Pulwama 

Men, women and children carrying wreaths and flowers paid tribute at the memorial built for Vasantha Kumar at his ancestral home.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacting with family members of CRPF jawan Vasantha Kumar, a martyr of Pulwama attack, in Wayanad in 2019, shortly after the incident. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

WAYANAD: A year after V V Vasantha Kumar, a CRPF jawan, who was killed along with 39 others in Pulwama, hundreds of people of this remote Vythiri village in Wayanad gathered on Friday to pay rich tribute to their slain hero.

The jawan's mother Shanta, wife Sheena and other relatives also paid their respects.

Sheena later told media that her husband's sacrifice was a source of strength to her.

"He has given me the strength to live. My only pain is that he is not with us today", she said hiding her tears.

A memorial meeting was also held at the Lakkidi school here, where Vasantha Kumar had studied.

The jawan had spent five days with his family before returning to join his new posting in Kashmir when tragedy struck this day last year.

