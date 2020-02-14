Home States Kerala

UDF scores a political victory as HC directive quashes SEC order

The Opposition has been opposing SEC’s move and demanding to conduct the polls based on the voter list prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court directive to quash the State Election Commission’s (SEC) order to conduct the civic polls based on the voters list prepared for the 2015 local body elections has come as political victory for the UDF.

The Opposition has been opposing SEC’s move and demanding to conduct the polls based on the voter list prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Though the UDF and LDF were on the same page on SEC order in the initially, later UDF decided to challenge the order in the High Court.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the SEC should accept the High Court verdict and accept the voter list prepared for the 2019 LS polls as the base for civic polls. “It should not waste its time by challenging HC order in a higher court,” he said.

Had SEC followed the 2015 list, those voters later added to the 2019 list would have lost their chance to exercise their franchise, Chennithala said.

“SEC took such stance for the benefit of the officials engaged in the revision exercise, but that would have undermined people’s right to vote according to their free will,” he said.

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the High Court decision was a setback to the Left as it has been nurturing the hopes of winning the elections with an obsolete list, he said.

HC verdict a boon for 27 lakh voters: Cong
Kochi: The Kerala High Court’s directive to conduct the upcoming local body polls based on the 2019 General Election voters list instead of 2015 list was a jolt to the stubborn stand taken by State Election Commission, Congress leader N Venugopal has said. “The verdict will boost the democratic set up by protecting the rights of 27 lakh voters as the State Election Commission’s decision to use 2015 list denied voting rights to these many people,” Venugopal, who was the petitioner in the case, said here on Thursday. He added that the party does not expect the Election Commission would move an appeal. If they move appeal in the matter, the local body polls will be delayed. Perhaps, that’s what the ruling LDF wants, he said.

