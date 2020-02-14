Home States Kerala

Use ’19 Lok Sabha electoral roll for local body poll: HC to commission

The petitioners pointed out that the electoral roll was revised for the assembly elections in 2016 and finally for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

KOCHI: A High Court division bench on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the local body elections using the electoral roll prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which was updated till February 7, 2020.

The bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali issued the order while quashing the SEC’s order to conduct the civic polls based on the voters’ list prepared for the 2015 local body elections.

The bench passed the order while allowing appeals filed by Congress leader N Venugopal and Indian Union Muslim League Nadapuram Mandalam president Soopy Narikkatteri against a single judge’s verdict upholding the SEC decision. The single judge had dismissed the petition.

The election commission had opted for the 2015 electoral roll instead of the one for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the latter was prepared on booth basis. As different wards of a local body fall under a booth in an assembly constituency, the SEC found preparation of an electoral roll using the 2019 electoral roll a Herculean task. If the 2019 electoral roll is used, the election officers will have to conduct door-to-door visits to prepare a ward-based roll. This will be a time-consuming affair. Besides, the expense incurred for the exercise will be huge.

The petitioners pointed out that the electoral roll was revised for the assembly elections in 2016 and finally for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If the 2015 electoral roll was used as draft roll, it will cause inconvenience to 90 per cent of the voters as they will have to enrol themselves again.

