Home States Kerala

Bihari migrant woman emerges topper in Malayalam literacy exam in Kerala

Romiya Kathur had reached Kerala in search of a job along with her husband Saifullah and settled down in Umayanalloor in southern Kollam district six years ago.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Romiya Kathur (C) with Kerala State Literacy Mission director PS Sreekala

Romiya Kathur (C) with Kerala State Literacy Mission director PS Sreekala. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

KOLLAM: Malayalam is not her mother tongue, yet it did not become a hindrance for this 26-year old Bihari woman who emerged the topper in a literacy examination conducted in the classical language in Kerala for migrant labourers.

Hailing from a nondescript village in Bihar, Romiya Kathur imbibed the soul of Malayalam language and scored first rank with full 100 marks in the examination held by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority recently.

Kathur had reached Kerala in search of a job along with her husband Saifullah and settled down in Umayanalloor in southern Kollam district six years ago. Running a tiny juice parlour here now, the woman, a mother of three, had written the exam at a local higher secondary school carrying her four-months-old baby daughter, Thamanna last month.

A total of 1,998 migrant labourers had appeared for the literacy exam in the second phase of the scheme "Changathi" across the state on January 19. Changathi (Friend) project is aimed at teaching migrant labourers, living in the state, Malayalam within four months.

Officials said that it had begun in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, the hub of migrant labourers in the state on August 15, 2017, Literacy Mission. They said that over 3,700 migrants, who flocked to the southern state in search of better wages and living conditions, had cleared the exam under the initiative so far in two phases.

Mission director, PS Sreekala visited Kathur at her home here recently and congratulated for the rare achievement. The migrant woman said she wanted to clear the higher secondary equivalency exam conducted by the Mission, for which the directed extended complete support.

She also said "Hamari Malayalam", the textbook prepared for students of the Changathi scheme, was very helpful in the daily life. "It has helped me a lot in communicating in Malayalam, life especially in railway station and market," she said adding she also wanted to teach her children Malayalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Romiya Kathur Bihari woman Kerala kerala literacy exam Kerala literacy exam topper
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp