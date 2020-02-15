Home States Kerala

Court examines key witness in actress abduction case

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Friday produced three motor bikes of the accused persons including that of Pulsar Suni in the court.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Dileep, who is an accused in the actress abduction case, coming to court on Monday. The court directed all the accused including Dileep to be present on January 6 | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Friday examined a key witness in the sensational actor abduction case. Ambalappuzha native Manu who had seen the recorded visuals of the victim being abused in the running SUV was examined for nearly four hours.

On Friday, three witnesses were examined. Actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case, was absent, and a petition in this regard was filed. Two witnesses who had seen first accused Pulsar Suni after the actor abduction incident were examined in the morning. It was in the evening session, Manu was examined. The visual of the victim being abused in the SUV was played while Manu was examined. He could identify the visuals. The examination which started at 2.30 pm ended around 6.30 pm.

After the actor abduction incident, first accused Pulsar Suni had visited Manu’s house in Ambalappuzha. There he had shown the recorded visuals to Manu. The court will examine five witnesses, including two lawyers who had surrendered a mobile phone and memory card containing visuals of the victim, on Wednesday. The court has issued a warrant against two witnesses who failed to turn up though they were issued summons to be present.

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Friday produced three motor bikes of the accused persons including that of Pulsar Suni in the court. The bike in which Pulsar Suni arrived for surrendering before the court, the bike used by Pulsar Suni and a gearless scooter used by the accused persons before abducting the victim was shifted from the Police Camp in Kalamassery to the Court complex in Kaloor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
actress abduction case
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp