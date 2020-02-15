Court examines key witness in actress abduction case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Friday examined a key witness in the sensational actor abduction case. Ambalappuzha native Manu who had seen the recorded visuals of the victim being abused in the running SUV was examined for nearly four hours.

On Friday, three witnesses were examined. Actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case, was absent, and a petition in this regard was filed. Two witnesses who had seen first accused Pulsar Suni after the actor abduction incident were examined in the morning. It was in the evening session, Manu was examined. The visual of the victim being abused in the SUV was played while Manu was examined. He could identify the visuals. The examination which started at 2.30 pm ended around 6.30 pm.

After the actor abduction incident, first accused Pulsar Suni had visited Manu’s house in Ambalappuzha. There he had shown the recorded visuals to Manu. The court will examine five witnesses, including two lawyers who had surrendered a mobile phone and memory card containing visuals of the victim, on Wednesday. The court has issued a warrant against two witnesses who failed to turn up though they were issued summons to be present.

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Friday produced three motor bikes of the accused persons including that of Pulsar Suni in the court. The bike in which Pulsar Suni arrived for surrendering before the court, the bike used by Pulsar Suni and a gearless scooter used by the accused persons before abducting the victim was shifted from the Police Camp in Kalamassery to the Court complex in Kaloor.