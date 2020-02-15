Nilakkal-Pampa bus catches fire; none hurt

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The 70-odd pilgrims in a Nilakkal-Pampa KSRTC low-floor bus had a miraculous escape after the vehicle caught fire near Chalakayam near Pampa on Friday evening. The Nilakkal-Pampa chain service bus, which was coming from Nilakkal to Pampa, was destroyed completed in the incident. However, all the pilgrims on board the vehicle escaped unhurt. KSRTC authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of fire.