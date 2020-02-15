Seven transgenders arrested for heckling passengers in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After taking action against narcotics smugglers, thieves and illegal hawkers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is on the toes tackling transgenders against whom several complaints were raised by passengers.

On Friday, seven transgenders, who were arrested for threatening genuine passengers, were sent to five days’ imprisonment and were directed to pay Rs 10,100 in fine by the Railway Magistrate.

According to the RPF, the accused were arrested during a special raid on night trains running between Ernakulam and Thrissur.

“The seven-member group was found to be travelling without tickets. They were caught harassing passengers for money. They were found uttering abusive words and occupying reservd seats,” said an RPF official. The officers said they had even encroached on reserved coaches.

“The arrested persons are Babli of West Bengal, Priyanka of Assam, Sajana of Assam, Basriniza of Assam, Chumki of West Bengal, Kajol of Assam and Swapna of Assam,” said the RPF officer.

RPF officers said if the accused don’t pay the fine, they will have to undergo three months and 20 days of additional imprisonment.

“The transgenders didn’t have any ID cards or any other documents,” an officer said. The special raid was conducted by a team comprising inspector A K Prince, SIs J Varghese and G Gireesh Kumar and others under the supervision of T S Gopakumar, assistant commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam.