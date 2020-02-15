Voters’ list: Govt may not appeal against HC order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is unlikely to file an appeal against the High Court order directing to use the electoral roll for 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the upcoming local body polls.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday, discussed the matter and is learnt to have arrived at a conclusion that it would be ideal to go by the HC order.

“It won’t be practical to conduct the elections based on the voters’ list prepared for the 2015 panchayat elections. So, the Election Commission was also waiting for the High Court to take a final call. Now chances are less for the government to go for appeal,” said sources.

Meanwhile, the CPM state committee will release its report based on the preparations and feedback from area committees, ahead of the local body polls on Saturday. The report was prepared based on the suggestions and feedback from the local factions.