Jacobite faction supporters form human wall at Kothamangalam 

A human wall was formed at Kothamangalam on Saturday by those supporting the Jacobite faction in the Malankara Church dispute.

Published: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds participating in the human wall formed by supporters of the Jacobite faction in front of Kothamangalam church on Saturday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A human wall was formed at Kothamangalam on Saturday by those supporting the Jacobite faction in the Malankara Church dispute. Hundreds of people joined the wall, which was formed from Ayyankavu temple till Thangalam Juma Masjid. As per organisers, people from different religion took part in the wall, offering their support. Catholicose Baselios Thomas I of the Jacobite Church also took part in the wall. The wall was formed from 4.45pm to 5pm. 

Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Church; Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, spokesperson of the church; and other bishops also took part in the event. MP Dean Kuriakose, MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly and Antony John, MLA, were also present at the event. A meeting held after the human wall was inaugurated by Dean. Though the High Court verdict is in favour of the Orthodox faction, the Jacobite faction has been refusing to give up control of St Thomas church. They have been holding campaigns to garner support for their cause and the latest was the human wall.  

However, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Ernakulam district collector to appear in person on February 25 and present the plan for the takeover of St Thomas church, Kothamangalam (Cheriyapalli). Earlier the court had directed the district administration to take over the church. 

