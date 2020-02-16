Palakkad sweltering at 39 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KOCHI: Blame it on climate change or the fallout of Kerala’s rapid urbanisation; the summer has set in early and the mercury is rising at an alarming pace baking the state with intense heat. According to meteorologists, Kerala encountered the hottest January in 140 years and the prevailing conditions indicate that February also may break the record.

On Saturday, the mercury touched 39 degree Celsius in Palakkad, making it the hottest day of the year. According to a source with the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) in Mundur, the maximum temperature was 39 degree Celsius and humidity level touched 43 per cent the same day. Palakkad had recorded 38.5 degree Celsius on Friday and the humidity level was 41 per cent. The lowest temperature showed was 22.5 degrees on both days. According to experts, the mercury has been soaring since January 20 and the district had recorded 38 degree Celsius on January 20, 29 and 31 and February 1, 3, 6, 12 and 13. However, no cases of sunburns have been reported in the district so far.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature has been soaring from January, which is unusual. The IMD has issued an alert that the maximum temperature will remain 2 to 4 degree Celsius above normal for a couple of days. Meanwhile, experts said the state may get a good spell of summer rains by the end of February as the humidity is increasing.

‘Can expect summer rains by month-end’

“Kerala is climate-sensitive due to the peculiarity of our topography. Apart from global warming, the albedo effect also has contributed to the changing climate in Kerala. The state is experiencing rapid urbanisation, which has led to an increase in concrete buildings and black-topped roads. Concrete surfaces reflect radiation which leads to an increase in temperature. The loss of tree cover is another factor, said Centre for Water Resources Development and Management Groundwater Division scientist C P Priju.

According to him, Madden–Julian oscillation (MJO), the largest element of the intraseasonal variability in the tropical atmosphere, which triggers extreme climatic events, has also influenced Kerala’s climate.

“The temperature during February was 33 degrees Celsius till recently. Now, it has breached 35 degrees. This is unusual. The state has witnessed drastic change in climate after the first half of monsoon. As humidity is rising, we can expect summer rains by month-end,” said S Abhilash Atmospheric Sciences assistant professor Cusat.

IMD director K Santhosh said though the temperature in the state has increased, this cannot be seen as an indicator of a harsh summer