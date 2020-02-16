Home States Kerala

Palakkad sweltering at 39 degree Celsius

Blame it on climate change or the fallout of Kerala’s rapid urbanisation; the summer has set in early and the mercury is rising at an alarming pace baking the state with intense heat.

Published: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KOCHI: Blame it on climate change or the fallout of Kerala’s rapid urbanisation; the summer has set in early and the mercury is rising at an alarming pace baking the state with intense heat. According to meteorologists, Kerala encountered the hottest January in 140 years and the prevailing conditions indicate that February also may break the record. 

On Saturday, the mercury touched 39 degree Celsius in Palakkad, making it the hottest day of the year. According to a source with the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) in Mundur, the maximum temperature was 39 degree Celsius and humidity level touched 43 per cent the same day. Palakkad had recorded 38.5 degree Celsius on Friday and the humidity level was 41 per cent. The lowest temperature showed was 22.5 degrees on both days.  According to experts, the mercury has been soaring since January 20 and the district had recorded 38 degree Celsius on January 20, 29 and 31 and February 1, 3, 6, 12 and 13. However, no cases of sunburns have been reported in the district so far. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature has been soaring from January, which is unusual. The IMD has issued an alert that the maximum temperature will remain 2 to 4 degree Celsius above normal for a couple of days. Meanwhile, experts said the state may get a good spell of summer rains by the end of February as the humidity is increasing.

‘Can expect summer rains by month-end’

“Kerala is climate-sensitive due to the peculiarity of our topography. Apart from global warming, the albedo effect also has contributed to the changing climate in Kerala. The state is experiencing rapid urbanisation, which has led to an increase in concrete buildings and black-topped roads. Concrete surfaces reflect radiation which leads to an increase in temperature. The loss of tree cover is another factor, said Centre for Water Resources Development and Management Groundwater Division scientist C P Priju. 
 According to him, Madden–Julian oscillation (MJO), the largest element of the intraseasonal variability in the tropical atmosphere, which triggers extreme climatic events, has also influenced Kerala’s climate. 
“The temperature during February was 33 degrees Celsius till recently. Now, it has breached 35 degrees. This is unusual. The state has witnessed drastic change in climate after the first half of monsoon. As humidity is rising, we can expect summer rains by month-end,” said S Abhilash Atmospheric Sciences assistant professor Cusat.

The normal temperature during February was 33 degree Celsius till recently. However, it has now breached the 35 degree Celsius threshold across the state

IMD director K Santhosh said though the temperature in the state has increased, this cannot be seen as an indicator of a harsh summer

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palakkad summer
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp