Sabarimala: TDB to take up plaints on cops’ action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to complaints of police excesses at Sabarimala towards pilgrims, Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu said he would take up the issue with the higher-ups of police. A devotee had taken to social media on Saturday complaining that police were behaving rudely with pilgrims at Sabarimala on Friday even when there was no rush.

“It was a sad sight to see police pushing away the pilgrims offering prayers to Lord Ayyappa at Sopanam. After 11.30am, there were only around 30 pilgrims at ‘Sannidhanam’. There was no need for police intervention. But the personnel deployed there were behaving rudely with the pilgrims,” wrote Sajeev Sastharam, a devotee on Facebook.