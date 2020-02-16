Home States Kerala

Tension as Orthodox believers enter St Stephen’s church, conduct Holy Mass

A protest was staged by the Jacobite parishioners on the church premises and the police had to use force to control them. 

Published: 16th February 2020 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The St Stephen’s church at Koothattukulam, the latest church of the Jacobite faction to be taken over by the Orthodox Church, witnessed high tension on Saturday when the Orthodox believers arrived with police protection to ‘conduct Holy Mass’ in the morning. This was following the HC order to provide police cover to the Orthodox faithful to conduct prayers. A protest was staged by the Jacobite parishioners on the church premises and the police had to use force to control them. 

As many as 23 protesters were arrested. “Despite the HC order directing the police not to evacuate the faithful by force, the police forcefully evacuated the faithful who were protesting. The majority of the faithful belonging to the church are Jacobites and the gates were opened for a mere 10 families belonging to the Orthodox faction,” said Boban Varghese, general secretary of Malankara Action Council for Church Act (MACCABI). The Orthodox faction entered the church and conducted the Holy Mass.  “Kerala Church Reformation Movement (KCRM) members also took part in the protest for implementing the Church Act as it is the only long-term solution for these events. Over 100 faithful took part in the protest and there was no provocation from them,” said Boban.

The HC on Tuesday ordered the government to provide police protection to conduct religious rituals in view of the Supreme Court’s judgment. Earlier, though the Orthodox faction arrived to implement the order at St Stephen’s church, they had to return following protests.  All those arrested were later released on bail. “We are not backing off. Implementation of Church Act is the only solution,” said George Varghese, state vice president of KCRM. Kochuparambil Geevarghese Ramban said justice for the Orthodox faction has been delivered.

