Two held for locking up woman at supermarket after accusing her of theft

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two employees of a supermarket at Nadapuram here have been arrested on the charge of locking up a housewife in a room at the shop after accusing her of theft. Kunjabdulla, 54, of ‘Parolikkandiyil’, Puliyavu, and Samad, 24, of Ayanithazhe, Purameri, both hailing from the region, had been taken into custody on Thursday.

The incident at the Rubbiyan supermarket occurred on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had detained the woman from morning to evening alleging that she had stolen a packet of chilly powder. They had failed to inform the police or relatives of the woman of the incident. Further, she was not allowed to call up her husband. The woman had been confined to the room without being provided water or food. The incident came to light when police reached the shop based on a tip-off.

Later, the victim was taken to hospital and a case was registered. Based on her complaint, the duo was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody.