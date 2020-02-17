‘Duo who believed in CPM since childhood betrayed’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Jameela, mother of Thwaha Fasal, on Sunday assailed the CPM decision to expel her son and Alan Shuhaib from the party without even bothering to hear them out.

“The party didn’t even care to inform us. This is heartbreaking as both Alan and Thwaha had believed in the party since childhood. The party ought to have spoken to them at least once before taking such a harsh decision,” she told reporters.



According to relatives of the detained duo, the general impression earlier was that the CPM had softened its stand after the party district committee came out in support of Alan and Thwaha.

Besides, the chief minister had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the probe taken over by the NIA be transferred back to state police. However, the announcement by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was unexpected.