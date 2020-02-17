Home States Kerala

'Egg-citing' news: Hen delivers eggs through C-section in Kerala

An unsuspecting Reghunathan Nair had approached the hospital with a complaint that his hen had been struggling to lay eggs for the past two days.

Published: 17th February 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: What began as a worried visit to the district veterinary hospital turned into an ‘egg’citing weekend for a Perinad native, after the doctors suggested a ‘cesarean’ as the solution to his hen’s egg-laying problem.

An unsuspecting Reghunathan Nair had approached the hospital on Friday with a complaint that his hen had been struggling to lay eggs for the past two days. The doctors immediately took an X-ray of the hen, only to find that the bird was undergoing a rare condition called ‘Egg Bound Syndrome’.

“The condition is primarily seen in young birds. One of her eggs was lodged in her cloaca (a reproductive opening), which was causing the difficulty,” said Dr D Shine Kumar, a veterinary doctor at the district hospital. There are three reasons for this syndrome -- default anatomy, calcium deficiency and malposition of the egg. “In this case, the uneasiness was caused due to the malposition of the second egg,” the doctor said.

The doctors were able to remove the first egg by inserting a hand into the bird’s posterior, after giving her an anaesthesia. However, they were unsuccessful in removing the second one this way. Thus came the decision to opt for a C-section.

“When we first suggested this to Reghunathan, he was very hesitant. A cesarean on a hen was obviously a new concept for him,” Dr Shine said. “But once we successfully removed the second egg after a 15-minute long surgery, he left the hospital a happy man.”

The doctor clarified that this was not an isolated incident. “They are rare. But such surgeries have happened before,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Egg Bound Syndrome
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp