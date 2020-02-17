Exclusion of beef from Kerala police academy menu sparks row

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The controversy over excluding beef from the menu for trainees at the Kerala Police Academy here on Sunday returned to haunt the elite institution.



Sources said the fresh menu for the latest batch of trainees allegedly has left out the hugely popular dish while other non-vegetarian items were included.



Even as some quarters allege that beef was deliberately removed from the menu, academy authorities made it clear that there is no prohibition on beef being served to trainees.

“Every time a fresh batch joins the academy, a revised menu is prepared on the basis of inputs from a dietician. The latest menu, which was released on Sunday, is something of that sort. The menu was prepared based on the calorie needs of trainees since they have to perform rigorous exercises,” said an academy official.

Meanwhile, the academy also increased the mess fee for trainees to `6,000 from `2,000. Sources said the menu for trainees is renewed when required and the latest one is the basic list of food items needed for the right calorie intake.

Though the academy official insisted there is no beef ban in place, the popular item’s disappearance from the menu is being viewed with concern.

An official statement from the state police headquarters said there was no ban on beef. It said any such reports were false. As per the release, the academy was directed to prepare menu for trainees by a mess committee comprising representatives of trainees and faculty members.