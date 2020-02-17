Kerala government ups DGP’s modernisation fund limit to Rs five crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has increased the maximum limit of funds that can be utilized by State Police Chief Loknath Behera for modernization in the department from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. An order in this regard was issued on January 18.

The government’s decision came after repeated requests by Behera. The order by the government said that the government-sanctioned the request of the police chief for various modernization projects in the department.



It’s significant to note that the limit has been increased at a time when the CAG report has accused the state police of diverting fund for modernization. The CAG report also accused the DGP of awarding the contract to private firms for financial benefits.

The report found that the police chief diverted Rs 2.81 crore for the purpose. The decision to redesign the project and fund diversion happened between November 4, 2017 and August 2018.