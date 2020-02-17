Kerala, Mangala express trains cancelled for three days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Services of Kerala Express and Mangala Express trains, connecting Kerala to Delhi, have been cancelled for three days next week due to repair works in the Mathura–Hazrat Nizamuddin section.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Kerala Express (12625) has been cancelled on February 23, 24 and 25. Its pairing train, 12626, has been cancelled on February 26, 27 and 28.

Services of Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) will not be available on February 23, 24 and 25. Its pairing train, 12618, will not run on February 26, 27 and 28.

Chandigarh-Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express (12218) to run on February 26 has also been cancelled and its pairing train,12217, has been cancelled on February 29. Kochuveli – Dehradun Express (22659) has been cancelled on February 28 and its pairing train, 22660, will not run on March 2.



Kerala Express (12625), leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on February 28 and Kerala Express (12626) from New Delhi on February 29 and March 1 will run via diverted routes.