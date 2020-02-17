Kerala revenue officials recover 315 acres of encroached land

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The district administration recovered nearly 315 acres of revenue land in Karimala hill area at Konnathady near here on Sunday. The land was taken over under the leadership of Idukki District Collector H Dhineshan.

The officials also erected a board indicating the ‘tharishu’ land as government-owned. The officials also sealed the building which was constructed by a private party by encroaching on the land.

“The land mafia had made attempts to sell the land after dividing it into plots using forged documents,” a release from the collectorate said. The land was recovered based on the report submitted by Konnathady village officer MB Goapalakrishnan, who found out the illegal activity in the government land and the construction work being undertaken by a private party in the area.

Dhineshan said legal action will be initiated against a Rajakkadu native who constructed the building. The officials found that 33 people had divided the land at Karimala into plots.