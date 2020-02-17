Next Krithi International Book Fair edition from January 22 to 31 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival will be held from January 22-31 next year. This was announced by Cooperation Minister Kadakampalli Surendran on Sunday, on the concluding ceremony of the third edition of the book fair.

The minister attributed the resounding success of the third edition to the commitment of the people of the state to literature and their loud proclamation that reading is here to stay.



“The huge participation of students from schools across the state with the active support of co-operative institutions showed that the new generation of the state has debunked the popular belief that reading is dying,” he said. More than eight lakh people visited Krithi 2020, of these over 60,000 were children.

In ‘A Book for every child’ scheme, books worth Rs 1.5 crore were given away with the help of co-operative institutions across the state. In addition to these, books worth Rs 3 lakh will be given away to children of migrant labourers by the month end.



Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state ministers including Thomas Issac and Prof C Raveendranath, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, M A Baby, Pannyan Raveendran, Prof V K Ramachandran, T Padmanabhan, M Mukundan, Vaisakhan, Sreekumaran Thampi and NS Madhavan are some of the dignitaries who attended the various programs of Krithi 2020.