Three forest officials die in Kerala wildfire

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: As summer gets intense in the state, so do wildfire outbreaks in forest regions. On Sunday, a wildfire claimed the lives of three forest officers while they were trying to stop it from spreading at Desamangalam on the district’s border.

Divakaran, a forest watcher at Poongode forest range, and Velayudhan, a tribal watcher and a Kodumbu native, died while trying to stop the fire at Kottambathur, Desamangalam. Tribal watcher Sankaran, who was admitted to hospital with severe burns, succumbed to his injuries later.

An official at Poongode forest range said, “Kottambathur is where wildfires happen frequently. As the fire broke out in an area deep inside the forest, the help of fire force could not be sought. They were trying to stop the fire manually. It is still spreading and we are trying to contain it,” said the officer.



Residents said there was a wildfire outbreak at Kottambathur a couple of days back and the officials had spent hours to contain it. The precautions taken by the Forest department to curb the fire proved ineffective, leading to huge fire outbreaks inside the forest.

Minister promises financial aid



In a statement, Forest Minister K Raju promised financial support to the families of the deceased. “The decision on the aid will be taken later,” the release said.