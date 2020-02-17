 Two dies after jeep falls into gorge in Kerala's Adimaly

Home States Kerala

Since the accident occurred on Sunday night, the public came two know about the incident several hours late, delaying rescue activities by several hours.

Published: 17th February 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 12:16 PM

The jeep that fell into a gorge in Idukki | EPS

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: At least two persons were killed and two injured as a jeep overturned into a deep gorge in Pothamedu near Munnar on Sunday night. The condition of the injured persons is said to be critical. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, 30, a resident of Athirappally and Pushpangathan, 60 of Nedumangad, who are employees working in the Kallar town.

Since the accident occurred on Sunday night, the public came two know about the incident several hours late, delaying rescue activities by several hours. The injured Ajay, 24, a native of Pampady in Kottayam and Kuryakose, 55, of Vadattupara have been admitted at a private hospital in Kochi.

Some passengers who crossed the Pothamedu area on Sunday at 12 am happened to see the headlight of the jeep blinking down the gorge. They informed the Munnar police, who led the rescue works later. Due to the risky terrain, it took hours to bring the injured into highway

Rajesh and Pushpangathan were declared dead by the hospital authorities at the taluk hospital in Adimaly. Meanwhile, Ajay and Kuryakose, who had suffered major injuries, were taken to a private hospital in Kochi. The deceased's body has been kept at the taluk hospital mortuary in Adimaly.

