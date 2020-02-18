2 Malayalis among 3 dead in TN accident

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Two Malayalis from Kollam and one person from Sivakasi were killed in a road accident when a tourist bus hit their car halted on the roadside at Thenkasi Vasudevanallur in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Sinju K Ninan, 37, of Mannoor, Jiju Thomas, 30, of Kalluvathukkal and Rajashekaran, 50 of Tamil Nadu.

The accident occurred around 5am. The Xylo SUV, in which the two Keralites and their family members were travelling, got a flat tyre at Arulachi junction They were on their way home from Velankani when the car came to a halt. The women and kids who were in the car were shifted to a traveller which came that way, while the two men stayed back to repair the vehicle. Rajashekaran, who was the driver of the recovery vehicle reached the spot to carry the punctured vehicle to the workshop.

While they were tying the car to the recovery vehicle, a speeding tourist bus which was proceeding to Sengottai from Chennai crushed the three, killing them on the spot. Vasudevanallur police took the bus driver Jayaprakash, 32, a native of Kovilpatti into custody. The bodies were taken to the Sivagiri Government Hospital.