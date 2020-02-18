Home States Kerala

Bulletproof vehicles: DGP flouted norms, but had govt’s nod  

The order proves the government justified Behera’s actions knowing fully that he flouted the procurement norms under Stores Purchase Manual and open tender in buying Mitsubishi Pajero.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The purchase of bullet-resistant vehicles by state police chief Loknath Behera without following store-purchase norms had the government’s approval. The order issued by the Home Department on January 5 last year, giving approval in this regard, came out on Monday. It underlined the CAG report findings that the DGP had fixed the deal and then had the government approve it. The order has become public at a time when the government is trying to play down the CAG report.

Loknath Behera

The order proves the government justified Behera’s actions knowing fully that he flouted the procurement norms under Stores Purchase Manual and open tender in buying Mitsubishi Pajero. The DGP gave the supply order for two bullet- resistant vehicles for `1,10,04,000. He effected the 30 per cent upfront payment to the Hindustan Motors Finance Corporation in September 2017 before getting government sanction.

The government later approved the purchase based on the letters written by Behera on May 10 and September 9 in 2018. The CAG report did not buy the police chief ’s argument that he did not go for open tender keeping in mind the security factor. The report had pointed out that states like Odisha and Bihar had opted for open tender to make similar procurement.

Crime Branch rejects CAG report

REJECTING the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) report on missing rifles, the Crime Branch (CB) team that inspected the rifle inventory at Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB) concluded that no rifles were found missing. The CB team displayed the rifles available with Special Armed Police Battalion in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to counter the CAG charges. CB displayed 647 of the 660 rifles of the battalion, with the remaining, according to Crime Branch ADGP Tomin Thachankary, were with the policemen who were training at India Reserve Battalion in Manipur. The authenticity of these rifles were confirmed with the policemen via a video call.

The Kerala Police response comes six days after the CAG report said 25 INSAS rifles had been missing from SAPB. The ADGP rejected the CAG report on missing rifles. Meanwhile, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Monday termed the alleged leakage of the CAG report before it was tabled in the assembly as serious. However, future course of action will be decided after consultation with the Public Accounts Committee of the assembly, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp