CAG report on police: Kerala CM orders probe 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Almost a week after a CAG report came out pointing our major irregularities in police, the state government has ordered for a probe into the findings. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the Home Secretary to initiate a probe into the findings in CAG report against the police department. Opposition UDF has been demanding for an investigation into the CAG report.

This is the first move from the government since the report was published by the accounts general office. The government decided to investigate the remarks against the police force as the report revealed severe allegations against it including corruption and security flaws.

On Monday, Crime branch ADGP Tomin Thachakary rejected the CAG report on missing of rifles at the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB). The crime branch confirmed that all the rifles were present in public inspection at the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp in Peroorkkada. He also said that CAG officials will be questioned about the flawed report submitted. CAG audit had found a shortage of 25 INSAS rifles in its performance audit during 2013-18.

Meanwhile, the Opposition demanded to entrust the probe to an independent agency. The probe by a government official will not be effective. And hence an independent investigation is needed, the UDF said.

