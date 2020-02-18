Coronavirus threat: 115 returning Keralites to be in home quarantine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state health department has prepared a road map for the 115 Keralites who will return to their native places from the two quarantine camps set up at Delhi as part of the COVID 19 outbreak. The Keralites are those who were evacuated from Wuhan in China. According to the department, though the returnees were tested and found negative they will be requested to remain in home isolation till they complete 28 days of quarantine.

“The state is following 28 days of isolation. This will apply to the returnees also. They had completed 14 days of quarantine at the camps. Also, they were tested and found to be negative. But the department has decided not to take chances,” said an officer of the health department. Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, public health emergency of international concern, said, “Starting from Tuesday, in the next three days they will arrive at their native places.

The District Control Team will keep a tab on their movements. The returnees will be asked to remain in isolation until they complete 28 days of quarantine.” Dr V Meenakshy, additional director, Public Health, said though the department was yet to receive an intimation on the mode of arrival of these 115 people, it has alerted their families to follow the instructions of district medical offices.