Home States Kerala

Nedumkandam custodial death: CBI arrest SI Sabu

Apart from Sabu, six other police officials of Nedumkandam police station are accused in the case.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

SI Sabu, an accused in the custodial torture case, being taken by CBI officials to Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday | SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: (CBI), Special Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, has arrested a police sub-inspector, who is the first accused in Nedumkandam custodial torture case, in which a private financier died following custodial torture at the Nedumkandam police station in June last year. Sabu K A, 46, a native of Perumpilly near Njarakkal in Ernakulam, was arrested after being summoned for interrogation at the CBI office here on Sunday night.

Sabu, who is currently in suspension, was serving as sub-inspector of Nedumkandam police station when deceased Rajkumar, 53, a native of Wagamon, was taken into custody as part of a case registered under the Kerala Money Lenders Act. As the station house officer was on leave, Sabu was the in-charge of the police station. Earlier the Crime Branch had arrested him in the case and was released after being granted bail by the Kerala High Court. Apart from Sabu, six other police officials of Nedumkandam police station are accused in the case.

“We summoned him to appear as part of the investigation on Sunday. Around 9.30pm, his arrest was recorded. Later, he was produced before Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday. Following a petition, he was granted in CBI custody for six days from Monday 4pm to Saturday 4pm,” said an official. It was following an order by Supreme Court that the CBI arrested Sabu.

“The Kerala government had challenged Kerala High Court decision to grant him bail in the Supreme Court. In December, before the CBI took over the probe, the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and ordered to arrest him. As per the Supreme Court order, he was arrested. We sought his custody as part of further investigation,” an official said. Counsel who appeared for Sabu did not oppose the CBI plea and his arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp