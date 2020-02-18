Nedumkandam custodial death: CBI arrest SI Sabu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: (CBI), Special Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, has arrested a police sub-inspector, who is the first accused in Nedumkandam custodial torture case, in which a private financier died following custodial torture at the Nedumkandam police station in June last year. Sabu K A, 46, a native of Perumpilly near Njarakkal in Ernakulam, was arrested after being summoned for interrogation at the CBI office here on Sunday night.

Sabu, who is currently in suspension, was serving as sub-inspector of Nedumkandam police station when deceased Rajkumar, 53, a native of Wagamon, was taken into custody as part of a case registered under the Kerala Money Lenders Act. As the station house officer was on leave, Sabu was the in-charge of the police station. Earlier the Crime Branch had arrested him in the case and was released after being granted bail by the Kerala High Court. Apart from Sabu, six other police officials of Nedumkandam police station are accused in the case.

“We summoned him to appear as part of the investigation on Sunday. Around 9.30pm, his arrest was recorded. Later, he was produced before Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday. Following a petition, he was granted in CBI custody for six days from Monday 4pm to Saturday 4pm,” said an official. It was following an order by Supreme Court that the CBI arrested Sabu.

“The Kerala government had challenged Kerala High Court decision to grant him bail in the Supreme Court. In December, before the CBI took over the probe, the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and ordered to arrest him. As per the Supreme Court order, he was arrested. We sought his custody as part of further investigation,” an official said. Counsel who appeared for Sabu did not oppose the CBI plea and his arrest.